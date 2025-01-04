BREAKING: WVU Lands Texas A&M QB Transfer Jaylen Henderson
Saturday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from former Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson (6'3", 220 lbs).
Henderson began his career at Fresno State, choosing the Bulldogs over offers from Air Force, Army, Boise State, Coastal Carolina, Hawai'i, Louisville, Navy, New Mexico, Rice, San Diego State, San Jose State, Southern Miss, USF, and several others.
After spending two years at Fresno, Henderson transferred to A&M where he appeared in five games in 2023. In those appearances, he combined to complete 53-of-78 pass attempts for 715 yards and six touchdowns to two interceptions. He also ran the ball 41 times for 104 yards and two scores.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Henderson joins an all-lefty quarterback room, believe it or not, with Nicco Marchiol, who announced earlier in the week that he would be returning, and Khalil Wilkins. This very well could be the first time in program history the top three quarterbacks are all left-handed.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The Mountaineers Blast Cowboys to Improve to 2-0 in the Big 12
Four Takeaways from West Virginia's Win Over Oklahoma State
West Virginia to Hire Rod West as Cornerbacks Coach