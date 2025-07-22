Mountaineers Now

The WVU Recruiting Classes That Produced the Most NFL Draft Picks Since 2000

Looking back at which WVU recruiting classes sent the most talent to the next level.

Schuyler Callihan

Sept 13, 2007; College Park, MD, USA; West Virginia defensive back Ryan Mundy (21) reacts to the crowd after quarterback Patrick White (5) scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Chevy Chase Bank Field at Byrd Stadium. West Virginia defeated Maryland 31-14. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images Copyright © James Lang
Sept 13, 2007; College Park, MD, USA; West Virginia defensive back Ryan Mundy (21) reacts to the crowd after quarterback Patrick White (5) scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Chevy Chase Bank Field at Byrd Stadium. West Virginia defeated Maryland 31-14. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
Recruiting isn't what it used to be in college football. Now, it seems like there's more focus on what happens in the transfer portal, and understandably so. Earlier this century, it was almost strictly high school talent that programs would reel in. A few years later, the junior college route became popular along with FCS transfers. And now, it's a mix of a little bit of everything.

So, which recruiting classes have produced the most return for West Virginia since 2000? There's a number of ways you can look at it. Certain stats, all-conference selections, players who made it to the NFL, etc. We're going with which classes have produced the most NFL Draft picks. Here are the top four classes this century, along with every other class that has produced at least one pick.

2007

James Lang-Imagn Images
Sept 13, 2007; College Park, MD, USA; West Virginia defensive back Ryan Mundy (21) reacts to the crowd after quarterback Patrick White (5) scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Chevy Chase Bank Field at Byrd Stadium. West Virginia defeated Maryland 31-14. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

Selections: 6

The picks: DB Brandon Hogan, DB Ellis Lankster, DB Keith Tandy, LB Najee Goode, LB JT Thomas, DB Ryan Mundy

This group was recruited by Rich Rodriguez, but ended up mostly playing for Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen. Mundy had the best career of the bunch, totaling 311 tackles, 16 passes defended, and six interceptions over his six years in the league.

2013

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2015; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Daryl Worley celebrates after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Selections: 6

The picks: WR Shelton Gibson, CB Daryl Worley, WR Kevin White, RB Wendell Smallwood, WR Mario Alford, RB Charles Sims

Kevin White looked like he was well on his way to being one of the top wide receivers in football after his stellar senior season at WVU, which led to being selected seventh overall by the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, he had a rash of injuries and never came anywhere close to meeting expectations. Daryl Worley, however, has churned out a pretty solid career, making 344 tackles in 99 games (64 starts)

2015

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2016; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Rasul Douglas (13) reacts after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Selections: 5

The picks: CB Rasul Douglas, WR David Sills, WR Gary Jennings, LB David Long, OL Colton McKivitz

Long and McKivitz have both started a fair amount and have had some bright moments, but Rasul Douglas is clearly the star of this class. While he's never made a Pro Bowl or been named an All-Pro, he's been one of the top cornerbacks in the league over the last few seasons, pulling down 14 interceptions since the start of 2021.

2009

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
November 17, 2012; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Geno Smith (12) scrambles with the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the third quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Oklahoma Sooners won 50-49. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Selections: 4

The picks: QB Geno Smith, WR Stedman Bailey, WR Tavon Austin, DE Will Clarke

Tavon Austin was never used correctly in the NFL, which is why his production never matched the hype. Stedman Bailey's career came to an unfortunate end after being injured in a 2015 shooting in Miami Gardens, Florida. Meanwhile, the guy who fed them the ball in college, Geno Smith, is still enjoying his comeback story as a solidified starter in the league, although he's now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Other classes

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2008; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Pat White (5) speaks to the fans while holding the game most valuable player award after his teams win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Meineke Car Care Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. West Virginia defeated North Carolina 31-30. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Three picks

2004: QB Pat White, DB Dee McCann, FB Owen Schmitt

2005: OL Selvish Capers, K/P Pat McAfee, RB Steve Slaton

2012: OL Mark Glowinski, S Karl Joseph, S KJ Dillon

2016: S Kyzir White, TE Trevon Wesco, QB Will Grier

Two picks

2002: WR Chris Henry, CB Adam “Pacman” Jones

2014: OL Yodny Cajuste, DE Shaq Riddick

2020: OL Zach Frazier, LB Tony Fields

One pick

2000: QB Rasheed Marshall (selected as WR)

2006: DL Chris Neild

2008: S Robert Sands

2010: DE Bruce Irvin

2011: LB Nick Kwiatkoski

2017: S Kenny Robinson

2018: DL Dante Stills

2021: OL Wyatt Milum

2023: CB Beanie Bishop

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

