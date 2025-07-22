The WVU Recruiting Classes That Produced the Most NFL Draft Picks Since 2000
Recruiting isn't what it used to be in college football. Now, it seems like there's more focus on what happens in the transfer portal, and understandably so. Earlier this century, it was almost strictly high school talent that programs would reel in. A few years later, the junior college route became popular along with FCS transfers. And now, it's a mix of a little bit of everything.
So, which recruiting classes have produced the most return for West Virginia since 2000? There's a number of ways you can look at it. Certain stats, all-conference selections, players who made it to the NFL, etc. We're going with which classes have produced the most NFL Draft picks. Here are the top four classes this century, along with every other class that has produced at least one pick.
2007
Selections: 6
The picks: DB Brandon Hogan, DB Ellis Lankster, DB Keith Tandy, LB Najee Goode, LB JT Thomas, DB Ryan Mundy
This group was recruited by Rich Rodriguez, but ended up mostly playing for Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen. Mundy had the best career of the bunch, totaling 311 tackles, 16 passes defended, and six interceptions over his six years in the league.
2013
Selections: 6
The picks: WR Shelton Gibson, CB Daryl Worley, WR Kevin White, RB Wendell Smallwood, WR Mario Alford, RB Charles Sims
Kevin White looked like he was well on his way to being one of the top wide receivers in football after his stellar senior season at WVU, which led to being selected seventh overall by the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, he had a rash of injuries and never came anywhere close to meeting expectations. Daryl Worley, however, has churned out a pretty solid career, making 344 tackles in 99 games (64 starts)
2015
Selections: 5
The picks: CB Rasul Douglas, WR David Sills, WR Gary Jennings, LB David Long, OL Colton McKivitz
Long and McKivitz have both started a fair amount and have had some bright moments, but Rasul Douglas is clearly the star of this class. While he's never made a Pro Bowl or been named an All-Pro, he's been one of the top cornerbacks in the league over the last few seasons, pulling down 14 interceptions since the start of 2021.
2009
Selections: 4
The picks: QB Geno Smith, WR Stedman Bailey, WR Tavon Austin, DE Will Clarke
Tavon Austin was never used correctly in the NFL, which is why his production never matched the hype. Stedman Bailey's career came to an unfortunate end after being injured in a 2015 shooting in Miami Gardens, Florida. Meanwhile, the guy who fed them the ball in college, Geno Smith, is still enjoying his comeback story as a solidified starter in the league, although he's now with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Other classes
Three picks
2004: QB Pat White, DB Dee McCann, FB Owen Schmitt
2005: OL Selvish Capers, K/P Pat McAfee, RB Steve Slaton
2012: OL Mark Glowinski, S Karl Joseph, S KJ Dillon
2016: S Kyzir White, TE Trevon Wesco, QB Will Grier
Two picks
2002: WR Chris Henry, CB Adam “Pacman” Jones
2014: OL Yodny Cajuste, DE Shaq Riddick
2020: OL Zach Frazier, LB Tony Fields
One pick
2000: QB Rasheed Marshall (selected as WR)
2006: DL Chris Neild
2008: S Robert Sands
2010: DE Bruce Irvin
2011: LB Nick Kwiatkoski
2017: S Kenny Robinson
2018: DL Dante Stills
2021: OL Wyatt Milum
2023: CB Beanie Bishop
