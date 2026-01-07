WVU Gains Transfer Portal Commitment From Veteran Big Ten Linebacker

The momentum continues to roll on for Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers in the transfer portal, who have picked up a commitment from former Illinois linebacker Malachi Hood (6'2", 235 lbs), according to Tom Loy of 247 Sports.

Over the past two seasons, Hood has steadily worked his way up the Fighting Illini depth chart and into a starting role. After recording 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2024 as a backup, Hood saw a major increase in production, ending the 2025 campaign with 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended.

Hood is a sure tackler in space, missing just four tackles this fall, earning a Pro Football Focus grade of 70.5 in that department. He lined up primarily as an inside backer, but he does have the flexibility to be moved around a little bit.

Earlier in the day, West Virginia lost Ben Bogle to the transfer portal, which was likely a corresponding move of sorts. Bogle was the Mountaineers' No. 2 option at the MIKE linebacker spot this past season, but with WVU addressing the position twice in the portal, the writing was on the wall.

The Plainfield, Illinois native becomes the second linebacker to commit to the Mountaineers out of the portal thus far, joining former UNLV Runnin' Rebel, Isaiah Patterson.

Hood will have two years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr., RB Cam Cook, WR DJ Epps, WR Prince Strachan, DL Will LeBlanc, LB Malachi Hood, LB Isaiah Patterson, CB Geimere Latimer, CB Maliek Hawkins.

