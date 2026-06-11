WVU Stays Hot on Recruiting Trail, Lands 6'5" Wide Receiver Brock Burrus

What a day the West Virginia football staff is having.

Moments ago, they just snatched up a commitment from class of 2027 wide receiver Brock Burrus (6'5", 190 lbs) out of Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia.

He becomes the third '27 recruit to pledge to the Mountaineers today, joining consensus four-star pass rusher Chris Wilson and cornerback Zachary Gleason Jr., who flipped his commitment from Penn State.

Burrus picked the Mountaineers over offers from Arizona State, Charlotte, Florida, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Marshall, Memphis, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UConn, UNLV, USF, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and several others.

As a junior, Burrus hauled in 21 receptions for 372 yards and two touchdowns.

The Scouting Report on Brock Burrus

Doesn't necessarily have top-end speed, but once he gets going, he can be tough to track down. I don't see him being a huge yards-after-the-catch guy, but he will certainly be a deep ball threat and a security blanket over the middle of the field. His length and overall size can pose a serious problem for opposing secondaries. There are some plays that he makes look routine that shouldn't be, simply because of how long he is.

One part of his game that won't get the attention that it deserves is his ability to block on the perimeter. When you're that big, it's not as easy to square up corners and drive them downfield or seal them off, opening a running lane for the back. Burrus not only does it well, but enjoys doing it. That will quickly get him on the good side of Rich Rod and wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett, especially with how much WVU likes to run the football to the outside.

Burrus could line up at the Z, but may be better suited to see more time at the X, where he can be a true vertical threat. Between him and fellow 2027 WVU commit Roscoe Hayes (6'5"), the Mountaineers will have a couple of super long receivers to develop.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Brock Burrus, WR Carter Davis, WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, OL Ethan Lawson, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, EDGE Chris Wilson, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner, CB Zachary Gleason Jr.