WVU Offers Auburn Linebacker Transfer Brenton Williams
Neal Brown and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley are going to be dipping into their Alabama ties in an attempt to land a pass rusher through the transfer portal. Wednesday morning, West Virginia sent out an offer to Auburn edge defender Brenton Williams (6'3", 262 lbs), who officially entered the portal last week.
The former three-star recruit from Opelika, Alabama played in just two games as a true freshman this past season for the Tigers before redshirting.
Coming out of high school Williams held offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State, Troy, Tulane, UAB, Southern Miss, and a few others. Since entering the portal, Williams has heard from Florida Atlantic and Liberty, in addition to WVU.
Williams would most likely be a candidate to play the bandit position in West Virginia’s defense which is a spot that needs more depth. Tyrin Bradley and Ty French are entering their final year of college ball, Brayden Dudley is a redshirt junior, leaving Obinna Onwuka as the lone underclassmen. Elijah Kinsler could get a look there though as well.
Williams will have four years of eligibility remaining and could play his way into a rotational role at some point in 2024.
