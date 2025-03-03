West Virginia Earns Double Bye in the Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship
The West Virginia University women’s basketball program ended the regular season with a 23-6 overall record and 13-5 during Big 12 Conference slate to finishing fourth in the in the league standings and earning a double bye in the Big 12 Conference Championship.
West Virginia will either play BYU, UCF, or Kansas State on Friday at noon, with the action broadcasting at noon on ESPU.
BYU and UCF square off in the first round with the winner advancing to play Kansas State in round two before meeting the Mountaineers in the quarterfinals.
2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship Schedule
First Round - Wednesday, March 5
Game 1 - No. 12 BYU vs. No. 13 UCF - 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 2 - No. 9 Colorado vs. No. 16 Houston - 1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 3 - No. 10 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Arizona State - 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 4 - No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 14 Texas Tech - 8 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Second Round - Thursday, March 6
Game 5 - No. 5 K-State vs. Winner of Game 1 - 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 6 - No. 8 Arizona vs. Winner of Game 2 - 1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 7 - No. 7 Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 3 - 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 8 - No. 6 Utah vs. Winner of Game 4 - 8 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Quarterfinals - Friday, March 7
Game 9 - No. 4 West Virginia vs. Winner of Game 5 - 11 a.m. CT, ESPNU
Game 10 - No. 1 TCU vs. Winner of Game 6 - 1:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU
Game 11 - No. 2 Baylor vs. Winner of Game 7 - 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 12 - No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. Winner of Game 8 - 8 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Semifinals - Saturday, March 8
Game 13 - Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 3 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 14 - Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 - 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Final - Sunday, March 9*
Game 15 - Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 - 4 p.m. CT, ESPN
Big 12 Conference Standings
TCU (28-3, 16-2)
Baylor (25-6, 15-3)
Oklahoma State (24-5, 14-4)
West Virginia (23-6, 13-5)
Kansas State (25-6, 13-5)
Utah (22-7, 13-5)
Iowa State (21-10, 12-6)
Arizona (19-12, 10-8)
Colorado (18-11, 9-9)
Cincinnati (15-13, 7-11)
Kansas (16-13, 6-12)
BYU (13-16, 4-14)
UCF (11-17, 4-14)
Texas Tech (15-16, 4-14)
Arizona State (9-21, 3-15)
Houston (5-24, 1-17)