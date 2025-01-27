West Virginia Slides in the latest AP Poll
West Virginia split a two-game road trip to the desert last week and fell from 16th to No. 21 in the AP Poll on Monday.
The Mountaineers (16-4, 6-3) dispatched Arizona State 89-59 in the first game but ran into trouble in Tucson against Arizona and fell 77-62.
West Virginia struggled from three-point range against the Arizona, hitting one three in 12 attempts, however, the glaring stat were the Mountaineers turnovers. WVU came into the game averaging 14.5 turnovers per contest but had 21 turnovers on the night in the lopsided loss.
The Mountaineers are led by a trio of guards. Senior JJ Quinerly leads the team in scoring, averaging 19.4 points per game while juniors Jordan Harrison and Sydney Shaw average 13.7 ppg and 12.4 ppg, respectively.
West Virginia has some extended time off before returning to action on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum and aim to avenge an earlier season loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Tip-off is set for noon EST and the action will broadcast on ESPNU.
AP Top 25
1. UCLA
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. USC
5. Texas
6. UConn
7. LSU
8. Ohio State
9. TCU
10. Duke
11. Kansas State
12. Kentucky
13. Oklahoma
14. Maryland
15. North Carolina
16. Michigan State
17. North Carolina State
18. Tennessee
19. California
20. Georgia Tech
21. West Virginia
22. Alabama
23. Vanderbilt
24. Oklahoma State
25. Florida State
