Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Slides in the latest AP Poll

The Mountaineers split a two-game road trip to the desert and falls to

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University women's basketball
West Virginia University women's basketball / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia split a two-game road trip to the desert last week and fell from 16th to No. 21 in the AP Poll on Monday.

The Mountaineers (16-4, 6-3) dispatched Arizona State 89-59 in the first game but ran into trouble in Tucson against Arizona and fell 77-62.

West Virginia struggled from three-point range against the Arizona, hitting one three in 12 attempts, however, the glaring stat were the Mountaineers turnovers. WVU came into the game averaging 14.5 turnovers per contest but had 21 turnovers on the night in the lopsided loss.

The Mountaineers are led by a trio of guards. Senior JJ Quinerly leads the team in scoring, averaging 19.4 points per game while juniors Jordan Harrison and Sydney Shaw average 13.7 ppg and 12.4 ppg, respectively.

West Virginia has some extended time off before returning to action on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum and aim to avenge an earlier season loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Tip-off is set for noon EST and the action will broadcast on ESPNU.

AP Top 25

1. UCLA

2. South Carolina

3. Notre Dame

4. USC

5. Texas

6. UConn

7. LSU

8. Ohio State

9. TCU

10. Duke

11. Kansas State

12. Kentucky

13. Oklahoma

14. Maryland

15. North Carolina

16. Michigan State

17. North Carolina State

18. Tennessee

19. California

20. Georgia Tech

21. West Virginia

22. Alabama

23. Vanderbilt

24. Oklahoma State

25. Florida State

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

In-State QB Max Anderson Commits to West Virginia

JJ Wetherholt Named One of the Top Prospects in all of Minor League Baseball

2025 ATH Chamarryus Bomar Commits to West Virginia

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/WVU Womens Basketball