Former Badgers guard Nick Boyd left his mark on the Wisconsin basketball program in his lone year in Madison. The San Diego State transfer averaged 20.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in 35 games with the Badgers en route to an all-conference selection.

After the season, Boyd participated in the NBA Draft Combine. His showing in Chicago boosted his draft stock after putting up some nice numbers in the scrimmages. NBC Sports' John Fanta listed Boyd among his 'winners' of the combine.

Although it seemed like Boyd was heading towards being a Day 2 draft pick, it just wasn't in the cards for the former Badger. He went undrafted but quickly landed with the Golden State Warriors.

Now, Boyd is giving the NBA reason to regret not calling his name in Brooklyn.

Nick Boyd Fills the Stat Sheet in NBA Sumner League

As a rookie, Boyd played with the Warriors' summer league team in the California leg of the NBA Summer League circuit. He played in three games and averaged 25.1 minutes per game. He scored 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and a solid 6.0 assists per game, which was tied for the most in the early summer league action.

In his second game against the Sacramento Kings, Boyd showed he could do it all, stuffing the stat sheet and putting up a double-double with 11 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.

He also continued to do Nick Boyd things, finishing this impressive and-one play while driving to the basket, something Wisconsin basketball fans saw plenty of last season.

Nick Boyd said AND ONEEEE 🗣️



📺 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/RrkeC6OKrq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 5, 2026

Boyd will likely continue his summer league play with the Warriors in Las Vegas on July 9th where they will compete for the NBA Summer League championship. They will kick off their Las Vegas leg of the summer league on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN when they take on the Dallas Mavericks.