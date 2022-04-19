2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we turn our focus to tight end Jake Ferguson.

Bio

Name: Jake Ferguson

Position: tight end

Jersey number: No. 84

Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin

High school: Madison Memorial High School

Recruiting information: 3-star prospect

College major: Communication Arts

College stats

Year Games played Receptions Receiving yards Touchdowns Freshman 13 36 456 4 Sophomore 14 33 407 2 Junior (COVID) 7 30 305 4 Senior 13 46 450 3

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 250 pounds

Arms: 32 5/8"

Hands: 9 1/2"

NFL Combine numbers

40-yard dash: 4.71 (Pro Day)

20-yard shuttle: 4.48

3-cone: 7.03

Broad jump: 118"

Vertical jump: 34.5" (Pro Day)

Bench press: 15 reps

Mock draft projections

Jake Ferguson might have the widest variety of opinions on where he will land. The average mock draft location has Ferguson landing somewhere in the fifth round, but various outlets have him anywhere between the third and sixth round.

Possible teams of interest

Jake Ferguson worked out and met with the Green Bay Packers, but the following teams are also potentially looking for tight end help:

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders

All 32 NFL teams were also in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

