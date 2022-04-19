Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson

An NFL Draft profile for former Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson.

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we turn our focus to tight end Jake Ferguson

Bio

  • Name: Jake Ferguson
  • Position: tight end
  • Jersey number: No. 84
  • Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin
  • High school: Madison Memorial High School
  • Recruiting information: 3-star prospect
  • College major: Communication Arts

College stats

YearGames playedReceptionsReceiving yardsTouchdowns

Freshman

13

36

456

4

Sophomore

14

33

407

2

Junior (COVID)

7

30

305

4

Senior

13

46

450

3

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 250 pounds
  • Arms: 32 5/8"
  • Hands: 9 1/2"

NFL Combine numbers

  • 40-yard dash: 4.71 (Pro Day)
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.48
  • 3-cone: 7.03 
  • Broad jump: 118"
  • Vertical jump: 34.5" (Pro Day)
  • Bench press: 15 reps 

Mock draft projections

Jake Ferguson might have the widest variety of opinions on where he will land. The average mock draft location has Ferguson landing somewhere in the fifth round, but various outlets have him anywhere between the third and sixth round. 

Possible teams of interest

Jake Ferguson worked out and met with the Green Bay Packers, but the following teams are also potentially looking for tight end help:

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Denver Broncos
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Washington Commanders

All 32 NFL teams were also in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
