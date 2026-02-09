Former Wisconsin Badgers safety is interviewing for Cardinals, Browns defensive coordinator openings

Jim Leonhard might not be the only former Wisconsin Badgers safety to become an NFL defensive coordinator this winter.

Another ex-Badgers defensive back is a fast-rising coach who could get his own opportunity to run a professional defense.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Aubrey Pleasant is interviewing with both the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals for their vacant defensive coordinator positions.

It’s a busy day for Aubrey Pleasant: The #Rams AHC and passing game coordinator will meet with the #AZCardinals for their open DC position and now will interview with the #Browns for their DC job this afternoon, as well. pic.twitter.com/kVRcUuCRh4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2026

Pleasant was a safety at Wisconsin from 2005-2008, playing in 41 games and starting 14 of them.

He finished his Badgers playing career with 80 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

He is currently the defensive passing game coordinator and assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Rams, where he has coached since 2023.

Prior to that, Pleasant had a brief stint with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, among other teams.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, talks with assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant on the sidelines during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He never coached fro the Badgers, but he did get his first collegiate coaching job with the rival Michigan Wolverines.

Earlier this winter, he interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator opening under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

If Pleasant gets hired by either of the teams he's interviewing with, he would become the third former Wisconsin player or coach to become an NFL defensive coordinator this winter.

In addition to Leonhard joining the Buffalo Bills, ex-Badgers defensive backs coach Daronte Jones was hired as the new coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

