Jim Leonhard adds 3rd former Wisconsin Badger to his new Buffalo Bills coaching staff

The Buffalo Bills defense is starting to look like Wisconsin Badgers East.

New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will clearly put a Badgers-spin on the scheme they put on the field, but now his coaching staff is filling up with coaches who either played or coached at Wisconsin previously.

The latest UW connection he brought in is Terrance Jamison, who was most recently co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Illinois.

Bills are hiring Illinois co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison as their Defensive Line coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2026

Jamison's path from Wisconsin to Buffalo

Beyond the obvious Bret Bielema connection on the Illinois staff, Jamison played defensive line for the Badgers from 2005-2007 under Bieleman's tutiledge.

He came in right after Leonhard finished his playing career and left for the NFL.

Jamison began his coaching career as a student assistant on the Wisconsin staff, eventually becoming a defensive quality control coach in 2011 and then a graduate assistant in 2012.

He helped out with the defensive line as an assistant, working with J.J. Watt in 2010.

He went on to coach for a number of colleges around the country before reuniting with Bielema on the Illini staff in 2021, where he remained until now leaving for Buffalo.

The Bills have hired Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/1Oe4pmBOSQ — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 31, 2026

Jamison joins two other former Badgers as assisstant coaches on Leonhard's Bills staff.

He also brought in former Wisconsin defensive back Jay Valai to be the cornerbacks coach in Buffalo.

Valai also came directly from the college ranks to join Leonhard in the pros.

The same was true for new Bills outside linebackers coach Bobby April. He had just agreed to be the new rush ends coach at Minnesota under PJ Fleck, but Leonhard stole him for the NFL.

April was previously Wisconsin's outside linebackers coach from 2018-2022 under Leonhard, coaching future NFL players like Andrew Van Ginkel, Zack Baun and Nick Herbig.

Buffalo still has a vacancy for their safeties coach position. Don't be surprised if the defensive coordinator dips back into his college connections to fill that role too.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: