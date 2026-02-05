All Badgers

Bret Bielema could bring former Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator to Illinois

Wisconsin Badgers fans could see another familiar face join the sidelines of the rival Illinois Fighting Illini under Bret Bielema.
Former Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox is a strong candidate to join Bret Bielema at Illinois
As Bret Bielema looks to fill his vacant defensive coordinator role, he could turn to another ex-Badgers coach as a replacement.

Both 247 Sports and On3 have identified Justin Wilcox as a top defensive coordinator candidate for Illinois.

Wilcox was Wisconsin's defensive coordinator for one season in 2016 before he left to take the head coaching job at California.

He remained in that role until he was fired this past season with a 6-5 record.

Wilcox coached the Badgers under Paul Chryst, not Bielema, but that connection can provide plenty of insight for Illinois to decide on their new defensive play-caller.

In his season coaching Wisconsin, the Badgers defense finished Top 5 in the country in points allowed and saw T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel go on to be NFL Draft picks the following spring.

Bielema is looking for a new coordinator to replace former Wisconsin safety Aaron Henry, who held the role the previous three seasons.

He was just hired away to be co-defensive coordinator at Notre Dame earlier this week, meaning he will face the Badgers in Week 1 next fall.

Wisconsin does not play Illinois on the 2026 schedule, so if Bielema hires Wilcox, they will not face their former team until 2027.

