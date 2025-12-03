MADISON, Wis. – Ben Wenzel grew up in a family full of Badgers fans. His favorite player? As a want-to-be linebacker, naturally it was T.J. Watt. Now, the Appleton North standout has a chance to emulate one of the best UW linebackers of the past two decades.



It was a near instant commit for Wenzel, arguably the top defensive player in the state, after he got the Wisconsin scholarship offer and took his official visit. It adds to a position of wealth for the Badgers, especially since Wenzel's abilities gave defensive coordinator Mike Tressel some options with how to use him.



We take a closer look at Wenzel and how his addition improves the program.

The Bio

Hometown: Appleton, Wis.

High School: Appleton North

Position: Linebacker

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.105 linebacker and No.1,216 overall

Commitment date: June 1, 2025

Stats

Wenzel was the conference player of the year and an all-state selection this past season, finishing with 112 tackles and seven tackles for loss. He posted 83 tackles and four forced fumbles as a junior, earning a first-team all-conference and all-region selection.

Recruiting Competition

Wenzel committed to the Badgers from over a dozen other offers, including power-conference offers from Kansas, Michigan State, and Oklahoma. He canceled his official visit to the Sooners following his commitment.

On Wisconsin

"I was going in (to my official visit with an open mind. I wasn't set on committing, but the visit sealed the deal for me. I think the coaching staff and the brotherhood they have there is outstanding. It's gonna be really cool to represent my home state."



- Wenzel to 247sports

Scouting Report via 247sports

Wenzel was Wisconsin's first home-grown commit of the 2026 class. It seems fitting the local prospect comes in at inside linebacker, providing physicality and the instinct to lead his defense in the middle of the field.

Wenzel shows a proficiency in taking command of his unit at the position, getting to the correct spot and using his physical presence to secure a tackle. He lines up at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds while quickly covering the field sideline to sideline and closing out plays when he makes contact with a ball-carrier.

⚡️Senior Season Highlights⚡️



Conference Player of the Year - Defense

112 Tackles

7 TFL, Sack, FR, BK



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WXeRF8zNMD — 𝔹𝕖𝕟 𝕎𝕖𝕟𝕫𝕖𝕝 (@wenzel_ben7) October 30, 2025

Our take

Wisconsin didn't need to take an inside linebacker in the class, but Wenzel was too good to pass on for a number of reasons. For starters, Wenzel is listed at 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds, which lines up with the length the Badgers have looked for recently. Christian Alliegro (6-foot-4, 247 pounds), Landon Gauthier (6-foot-3, 236 pounds), and Mason Posa (6-foot-3, 231 pounds) all are similar in build.

Secondly, Wenzel is a gamer. He is not crazy athletic but is fundamentally sound with how he can diagnose and finish plays, as well as not getting caught up in traffic. He played primarily strong-side linebacker in a 3-4 base defense this year, which allowed him the space to pursue the ball carrier. He plays under control with good instincts, knowing when to attack the quarterback.

Lastly are the optics. In-state recruiting has not been great under Fickell, and the Badgers had missed on Janesville offensive tackle Gavin Meier (Minnesota) and River Falls offensive lineman Samuel Simpson (Indiana) earlier in the cycle. Having a talented prospect in-state who wanted to play for the program, the Badgers get his commitment is a big deal.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: