Wisconsin Badgers at risk of falling behind for elite QB in 2027 recruiting class
The Wisconsin Badgers were an early favorite for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class, but more schools are entering the mix, leaving Luke Fickell's staff at a high risk of falling behind.
Four-star quarterback Israel Abrams from Lombard, Illinois is ranked as a Top 5 QB in the country by both 247 Sports and ESPN.
It's no surprise, then, that more and more teams are showing interest, especially after the winter coaching carousel.
According to Rivals, Penn State has become a major player for Abrams after hiring Matt Campbell, who has already starting to sway the QB toward Iowa State prior to his departure.
Wisconsin remains in the mix, but they're going to have a tough fight for the highly coveted prospect.
Texas and USC are among the bigger name schools entering the fray, and the list of suitors is only going to grow in the coming months.
Earlier this season, Abrams was seen wearing a Wisconsin Badgers towel during one of his high school games, and he took a recruiting visit to Madison for the Maryland game.
The existing relationship with Fickell's staff gives them a head start, but summer official visits are going to be key.
Abrams indicated earlier this year that he will likely decide on his commitment after making those trips next May and June.
The pressure will be on the Badgers to close the deal and convince him Wisconsin is the best place to start his college career.
