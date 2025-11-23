All Badgers

T.J. Watt finally passes brother J.J. Watt with impressive NFL career milestone

T.J. Watt has been playing in his older brother J.J. Watt's shadow since they both played for the Wisconsin Badgers. On Sunday, he finally surpassed the legend in his own family.

Lorin Cox

Former Wisconsin Badgers brothers Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) before their game against at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 28-21
Former Wisconsin Badgers brothers Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) before their game against at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 28-21 / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

T.J. Watt has been playing in his older brother J.J. Watt's shadow since they both played for the Wisconsin Badgers.

On Sunday, he finally surpassed the legend in his own family.

In the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, T.J. Watt strip-sacked quarterback Caleb Williams in the endzone. Another former Wisconsin Badger, Nick Herbig, recovered it for a Pittsburgh Steelers touchdown.

That sack by Watt was the 115th of his career. He officially passed J.J. Watt's career mark of 114.5 sacks.

Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter

The best part? J.J. was on the game broadcast for CBS Sports to watch his brother pass him. Their parents were also in the stands for the game.

John and Connie Watt have spent plenty of years watching their boys rack up sacks on the gridiron.

Badgers brothers race to the top

Both pass rushers only played two seasons in Madison with the Badgers.

Ironically, they both recorded the same number of sacks (11.5) in their careers at Wisconsin.

J.J. Watt had a six-year head start on his NFL career, and he built a huge lead in the sack race with a league-leading 20.5 sacks in his second season.

T.J. Watt eclipsed that mark with a career-high 22.5 sacks in 2021.

J.J. hit his 114.5 sacks in 151 career games. T.J. got to 115 in his 132nd game.

Both are already Wisconsin legends and on track to be future Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Everything else T.J. does from here is just bragging rights over his older brother.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Badgers in the NFL