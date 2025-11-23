Wisconsin Badgers fans criticized for storming the field after win over No. 21 Illinois
Wisconsin Badgers fans celebrated the team's 27-10 win over No. 21 Illinois by rushing Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium.
Critics on social media think it was a bad look.
The victory was Wisconsin's second win over a ranked opponent this season and just their fourth overall.
It was the most well-rounded performance of the year for the Badgers, and doing it against former head coach Bret Bielema on the opposite sideline was the cherry on top.
It's no surprise that the fan base would be excited to celebrate after an impressive win like that, but not everyone thought that storming the field was the appropriate response, especially after they just did the same thing in their last win over Washington.
Former Wisconsin outside linebacker Vince Biegel lent an alumni voice to the idea that a field storm was over the top.
Others thought Illinois was not a good enough opponent to justify rushing the field. Those situations, according to them, should be reserved for top-notch teams.
The counterpoint is that fans were there to have fun and celebrate, and the field storming in this case didn't cause any apparent harm.
Wisconsin fans, especially those that were on the field, were quick to push back on the fun police criticizing them.
Badgers fans would like to get back to the point where a win over No. 21 Illinois doesn't constitute a field storming, but until then, they're going to enjoy every opportunity they get.