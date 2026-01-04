Wisconsin Badgers earn commitment from elite transfer portal running back
New Wisconsin running backs coach Jayden Everett has made his first move with the Badgers, bringing in a potential No. 1 RB with an impressive resume.
Former Iowa State running back Abu Sama became the third player to join the Badgers through the transfer portal, joining safety Carson Van Dinter and tight end Jacob Harris. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Wisconsin Badgers might have a new RB alpha in 2026
After Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell left the program for the same position at Penn State, the Cyclones had a mass of players enter the portal.
Sama - a three-year standout at running back - was one of those players.
He rushed 140 times for 732 yards and five touchdowns during the 2025 season. Over his three seasons with Iowa State, he accumulated 1,933 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
In 2025, he worked in a near-even split with fellow junior Carson Hanson. Now with the Badgers, Sama will have the chance to establish himself as a lead back.
He'll join Darrion Dupree and Gideon Ituka toward the top of the Badgers running back room. Dilin Jones, who opened the 2025 season as Wisconsin's starting tailback, entered the portal this offseason.
Dupree led the 2025 Badgers in rushing, and Ituka showed flashes of strong running before suffering an injury to the head and neck area in November against Indiana.
Dupree will be a junior in 2026, and Ituka a redshirt sophomore.
Neither back has the experience and track record of Sama, though, making him the current frontrunner to start in 2026.
