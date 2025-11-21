Wisconsin Badgers CB ends lawsuit against NCAA seeking eligibility, calls out federal judge
Nyzier Fourqurean is giving up his effort to get one more year of eligibility from the NCAA through a lawsuit.
The Wisconsin Badgers senior cornerback announced Friday night that he is directing his lawyers to dismiss the suit and end his push for more playing opportunity in college.
In a statement posted to social media, Fourqurean expressed his disappointment in the process and the actions of the federal judge in his legal case.
"The judge knew I wanted to play this year and told me on a hearing call that he would rule in the last week of September during our bye week. He never did." Fourqurean wrote. "My lawyers sent a request for a hearing to the judge, and he ignored it."
Luke Fickell had planned on having the starting cornerback for this season, until an appeals court overturned a previous ruling that had allowed Fourqurean to have eligibility.
That prompted he and his attorneys to file for a new preliminary injunction for a judge to grant temporary eligibility while his full case played out.
That is the ruling Fourqurean was waiting for and never received this season, despite indications from the judge than an answer would come.
Related: Could Wisconsin Badgers get injured safety Preston Zachman back for 7th season?
He will now turn his attention to the NFL, spending the next several months preparing for the Wisconsin Pro Day to show scouts what he has capable of.
He hasn't played a college football game in almost a full calendar year, so he will have a lot to prove to teams at the next level to get his shot at a rookie minicamp.
Fourqurean's chances to get drafted are extremely low, but he could work his way into a college all-star game this winter to try and jumpstart his NFL journey.