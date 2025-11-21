Wisconsin Badgers trying to flip Boston College OL recruit after losing 2 commits this week
The Wisconsin Badgers are trying to salvage their offensive line recruiting for the 2026 class by trying to flip another team's commit.
Both of Luke Fickell's scholarship linemen for next year de-committed this week, but his staff worked quickly to identify and pursue new targets.
High on the list appears to be four-star Brady Bekkenhuis from Arlington, Massachusetts.
He was an early commit to Boston College back in August of 2024, but he announced a scholarship offer from Wisconsin on Wednesday, and he is set to visit Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday as the Badgers host Illinois.
He is rated as the No. 22 interior offensive lineman in the country by Rivals, though ESPN and 247 Sports both rate him as a three-star outside of the Top 40.
Bekkenhuis is listed at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and earned first-team all-state honors in Massachusetts this year.
Last month, he also received an offer from Auburn and is exploring his options with the SEC school as well.
Wisconsin will have the chance to impress him in Madison this weekend to try and convince him to flip his commitment from Boston College.
The Badgers are more desperate now for offensive linemen in 2026, and they seem to be exploring every option to rebuild their recruiting class.