Former Wisconsin Badgers QB dragged on social media as NFL fans call for his benching

Russell Wilson had a rough start to his New York Giants career, as fans quickly turned on the former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) fumbles the ball against Washington Commanders safety Will Harris (3) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium.
Russell Wilson had a ton of success coming to the Wisconsin Badgers for one great year late in his college career.

He's not having the same luck as a one-year starter late in his NFL career.

His first game with the New York Giants did not go well, and the fanbase already started turning on him before his Week 1 matchup with the Washington Commanders was over.

The social media reaction was tough to see for a QB who will always be a legend in the eyes of Badgers fans.

One bad game with the Giants isn't going to destroy Wilson's legacy. One bad season wouldn't even do that.

He'll always be the quarterback who brought Wisconsin back to the Rose Bowl and set the Badgers' single-season passing touchdown record.

That Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks is worth a lot, too.

