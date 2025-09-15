WATCH: Jonathan Taylor's dominant Week 2 for Colts looked just like vintage Wisconsin Badgers running back
Jonathan Taylor is coming for the NFL rushing title this season, and Wisconsin Badgers fans have come to expect nothing less from the star alumnus.
The Indianapolis Colts running back put on a clinic in Week 2, looking just like the dominant rusher he was in Madison.
He rushed for 165 yards on 25 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per attempt.
For comparison, over his three years for the Badgers, he averaged 6.7.
The 69-yard breakaway run he had against the Denver Broncos on Sunday looked like many others he ripped off at Wisconsin.
The wrinkle Taylor has added in the pros is his impact in the passing game.
He only had two catches in Week 2, but one went for 43 yards and the other was a seven-yard touchdown.
His last year with the Badgers, he put up 252 receiving yards on 26 receptions after catching fewer than 10 passes in each of his first two seasons.
Taylor looks to be in mid-season form already for the 2-0 Colts, and he's reminding the NFL just how good Wisconsin running backs can be.
If he keeps this up, he'll cement his reputation as one of the league's best.