WATCH: Jonathan Taylor's dominant Week 2 for Colts looked just like vintage Wisconsin Badgers running back

The Indianapolis Colts running back put on a clinic in Week 2, looking just like the dominant rusher he was for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Lorin Cox

Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) pushes Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) out of bounds Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) pushes Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) out of bounds Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jonathan Taylor is coming for the NFL rushing title this season, and Wisconsin Badgers fans have come to expect nothing less from the star alumnus.

The Indianapolis Colts running back put on a clinic in Week 2, looking just like the dominant rusher he was in Madison.

He rushed for 165 yards on 25 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per attempt.

For comparison, over his three years for the Badgers, he averaged 6.7.

The 69-yard breakaway run he had against the Denver Broncos on Sunday looked like many others he ripped off at Wisconsin.

The wrinkle Taylor has added in the pros is his impact in the passing game.

He only had two catches in Week 2, but one went for 43 yards and the other was a seven-yard touchdown.

His last year with the Badgers, he put up 252 receiving yards on 26 receptions after catching fewer than 10 passes in each of his first two seasons.

Taylor looks to be in mid-season form already for the 2-0 Colts, and he's reminding the NFL just how good Wisconsin running backs can be.

If he keeps this up, he'll cement his reputation as one of the league's best.

Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

