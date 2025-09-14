Wisconsin Badgers considering more offensive line changes after loss to Alabama
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't gotten good enough play from their offensive line.
After a 38-14 loss to Alabama, Luke Fickell is considering more changes to the lineup to try and find the right answer.
Backup quarterback Danny O'Neil was sacked four times and under pressure plenty more throughout the game, disrupting the timing of the offense.
Wisconsin couldn't get much going in the ground game either, with their three running backs combining for fewer than 75 yards.
"I don't know that I can say that there's one glaring [problem]," Fickell said after the game. "It's a process that we've got to figure out and find a way to get the right combination of those guys together."
Injuries have been a big part of the problem.
That started back in the spring when starting left tackle Kevin Haywood was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Their first choice to replace him, transfer Davis Heinzen, was benched after the first game.
Even more problematic has been the injuries to center Jake Renfro. He missed Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State and then left the Alabama game with another injury before returning and not looking 100 percent.
His backup Kerry Kodanko, played one snap before exiting the game in favor of redshirt freshman Ryan Cory.
Fickell indicated that Kodanko "went down and couldn't play," after O'Neil was sacked during Kondako's only snap.
"I don't know exactly how Ryan [Cory] did when he was in there," Fickell said. "Obviously, we didn't move the football a lot. But there weren't glaring things that I would say we couldn't go that direction. So hopefully there are some options there."
The head coach acknowledged that having three redshirt freshmen in the lineup — Cory at center, Colin Cubberly at right guard and Emerson Mandell at right tackle — creates some challenges at times. He left the door open to rearranging that group to find the best combination.
That could depend on Renfro's health moving forward. An experienced center makes it easier to have younger players around him. But if the center is going to change, then they could move additional pieces around too.