3 Standouts at First Open Wisconsin Basketball Summer Practice

Madison, WI — With eight new players to mesh into its roster, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team's summer workouts are underway. On Tuesday, UW held the first of its two practices that will be open to the media this July.

The session previewed a team that, especially without its previous ball-dominant guards Nick Boyd and John Blackwell, may end up looking much different than last year's Badgers.

"There's a lot of kinks we're working out," Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said after the approximately 90 minute session. "Introductory things you saw today—some of the drills—it's the first time they've ever heard some of this maybe in their lives. But they're all eager to learn and try to get better."

Victory Onuetu showcases athleticism, physicality

Dec 13, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Hofstra Pride forward Victory Onuetu (6) dunks over Syracuse Orange guard Nate Kingz (4) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody in a Badgers uniform moves quite like Victory Onuetu. The 6-foot-11, 238-pound big man combines size and athleticism in a way that is simply different than any other Wisconsin player currently on the roster.

Onuetu flashed his vertical ability in a halfcourt drill when redshirt junior guard Jack Janicki threw a pass from beyond the three-point line toward the rim. The senior Onuetu grabbed the ball in midair before putting it through the hoop with both hands.

Early in practice, the Hofstra transfer put the ball on the floor and used both ball-handling skill and his size to best sophomore forward Will Garlock one-on-one for a layup. It was a moment in which the 21-year-old used what Badgers senior Nolan Winter called Onuetu's stand out trait: his physicality.

"It's what everyone's gonna need, and it's obviously gonna be a ton of fun to play with," Winter said of his new teammate's substantial presence. "So it's obviously super physical. Block shots, he can go get the ball for a lob, whatever it is. He's someone that I'm gonna like to have my back on the court. He's a fun dude to be a round."

In his one season at Hofstra, Onuetu blocked 36 shots in 35 games for the Pride. A season ago, Winter became the first Badger since Nate Reuvers to average a block per game.

Wisconsin basketball forward Will Garlock takes a step

Wisconsin forward Will Garlock (23) makes a move on Ball State guard Davion Hill (2) during the first half of their game Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both of Gard's projected reserve bigs impressed on Tuesday. Whether it was leaping for a rebound, intercepting a pass, or draining a straightaway three in the scrimmage session, Garlock made his presence felt throughout the afternoon.

During a drill in the half-court, Garlock corralled four consecutive rebounds, including one offensive board. To clinch a victory for his team in the first scrimmage, the 7-footer intercepted a pass from Zach Kinziger. Garlock simply appears to be developing a greater sense of the game and nose for the ball.

"I think the experience he got last year, from a playing standpoint, set the platform or set the foundation for him to take this type of step," Gard said of Garlock.

After appearing in 30 games as a true freshman, the former three-star prospect will still have to earn his playing time. The presence he and Onuetu have around the rim are similar skill sets and the duo could be competing for minutes this season.

The pair went back and forth during the day, with Garlock earning an and-1 bucket during one of the near the close of the scrimmage period. On that posession, Onuteu was Garlock's primary defender.

"[Garlock] and Victory [Onuetu] have great battles, you know," said Gard. "It's competitive every single day, and that's what you want. You want some competition that'll help raise everybody."

Eian Elmer makes case for do-it-all wing

Kent State’s Cian Medley looks to shoot as Miami’s Eian Elmer defends during the second half of the game at the MAC Center in Kent on Jan. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Incoming senior transfer Eian Elmer has the experience, length, and skill to make a tremendous impact for Wisconsin basketball this season. At 6-foot-6, the former Miami RedHawk is capable and willing to do all the hard things in basketball.

Gard noted "the maturity, the experience" that stands out when evaluating Elmer who averaged 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season.

As a junior, the Covington, Kentucky native also averaged 5.9 rebounds per game and helped Miami (OH) to a 32-2 record. Even more impressively, he shot 42.9% from beyond the arc on nearly five attempts per game.

In an offensive rebounding drill, Elmer displayed both those talents. Against a veteran defensive group of Wisconsin's assistant coaches and special guest Bronson Koenig, Elmer ran off the three-point line into the lane to jump up and collect his own miss. If the literal cover had not been on the hoop for the drill, the initial shot likely would have gone in.

The big-bodied guard did not shy away from contact at any point. Unafraid of taking the ball inside, the All-Mac Second-Team honoree picked up and and-1 bucket of his own during the scrimmage period. Elmer looks the part of a veteran guard whose season opener will be his 100th game of college basketball.