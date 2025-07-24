4 takeaways from Wisconsin Badgers final open basketball practice of the summer
MADISON, WI -- The Wisconsin Badgers took to the practice court at the Nicholas Johnson Pavilion on Thursday for its last open practice of the summer. Everyone but Hayden Jones and Aleksas Bieliauskas were present, as both have been playing for their respective countries' national team overseas.
Most of the practice featured 4-on-4 and 5-on-5 scrimmages, giving media plenty of insight into how the Badgers' new and returning players look as a unit.
Here are four takeaways from Thursdsay's session;
Boyd might be next Badger transfer to shine
Wisconsin's leading scorer the last two seasons has been a first-year transfer. Nick Boyd, who comes over after two seasons at Florida Atlantic University and San Diego State University, could be next in the line of transfers to take their game to another level in Madison.
The 6-foot-3 point guard plays at only one pace: full speed. His intensity and energy on the floor are unrelenting. Boyd is almost constantly talking or clapping between plays, and he's always on the move when the ball is live.
It's a feeling that seems to radiate throughout the team, a unique impact from a guy who's been with the program for just a few months.
But it's his on-court presence that makes Boyd special. He is lightning fast and has the processing speed to keep up with his physical capabilities, making him lethal when attacking downhill.
On defense, it's a similar story. Boyd made multiple deflections, pulled in several rebounds and knifed through screens.
Kinziger ahead of schedule
Zach Kinziger doesn't play like a typical freshman. He knocked down most of his open looks from beyond the arc and maneuvered his way around the perimeter as his teammates pressured the rim to create passing lanes.
Beyond his shooting shooting, the game didn't look too fast for him. He made the right decisions with the ball in his hands, whether that was as a dribbler or passer. He looked under control at all times.
Defensively, Boyd tested Kinziger's mettle. The freshman didn't shy away, matching Boyd's intensity even though the more experienced guard got the better of him on most occasions.
If Kinziger can shoot and defend like he did Thursday, it'll be hard to keep him out of the rotation this fall.
Backup bigs emerging
One of the looming questions on this year's roster is front court depth. Behind Austin Rapp and Nolan Winter is Temple transfer Elijah Gray, rising sophomore Riccardo Greppi and true freshmen Will Garlock, along with the incoming Bieliauskas.
At 6-foot-9, Gray seems more fit to play power forward, and he was quiet during Thursday's session. That leaves Greppi and Garlock to duke it out for reserve minutes at the center spot.
Walking into the gym, Garlock has the type of size that catches your eyes. He's listed at 7-foot, 243-pounds — the same height as Winter but eight pounds heavier.
Garlock's weight advantage is apparent when the two stand side-by-side, most of it looking like muscle. The freshman seemed to even have a slight vertical advantage as well.
The problem is, he's incredibly raw. Garlock was out of place frequently on both ends of the floor and seemed unsure what to do with the ball in his hands. Coaches were often instructing Garlock between reps and sessions.
He'll be a work in progress, but it's hard to not get excited about his upside.
Greppi looked more ready than Garlock, creating space as a screener and cashing in at the rim on pocket passes. He had a few nice finishes and flashed some passing skills, whizzing a pass by Boyd's turned head to Kinziger, who got fouled underneath the basket.
Defensively, Greppi had some issues with Winter's quickness, even in back-to-basket scenarios. Still, he teamed up with Rapp for a double block, and he poked the ball out of bounds defending a perimeter ball screen.
Unless Bieliauskas steps in, it looks like Greppi has a leg up on the backup center position
Rapp looks as advertised
Austin Rapp looks the part of a sharpshooting stretch big. He possesses a quick trigger and plenty of confidence to let it fly.
Throughout individual and team sessions, Rapp was hitting from all over the floor, including a pair of catch-and-shoot triples during a scrimmage from multiple feet beyond the arc.
He knocked down contested threes over Nolan Winter and Jack Robison from atop the key on passes intended just to move the ball to the opposite side of the floor.
If his defender gives him just an inch too much space, Rapp looks content to shoot it, and there's nothing in his stroke that says he isn't capable of making them at a high clip.