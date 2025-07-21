Greg Gard sees Jack Janicki showing traits of iconic Wisconsin Badgers guards
Wisconsin Badgers basketball has a few different reputations for a slow, defensive style of play, developing under-recruited players into stars and limiting turnovers.
Having a pesky guard who plays with an relentless motor and plenty of grit is toward the top of the list.
Players like Brad Davison, Josh Gasser, Kamari McGee and Zak Showalter have etched their place in Badgers basketball history that exact way.
Wisconsin may have another player ready to add his name to the list.
Jack Janicki came out of nowhere last year to claim a rotation spot as a walk-on redshirt freshman. The Minnesota native quickly won fans over for flying around the court and making impact plays on both ends of the floor.
He became even more beloved after chipping his tooth in a win over Minnesota at The Barn.
During the first practice open to media ahead of this upcoming season, head coach Greg Gard raved about Janicki.
"He does a lot of the little things," Gard said after practice. "We've had some many of those guys over the years — (Josh) Gasser, (Zak) Showalter — that have done the little things that impact winning."
He sees Janicki in the same light.
"Jack's another one of those guys that has those types of traits," Gard said. "Just understands what it takes to win, and he's willing to do that for his team."
The rising sophomore has plenty of time to add to his legacy in Madison.
Wisconsin will need an improved version of Janicki this season. He's slated to be one of the top options off the bench after second-unit stalwarts McGee and Carter Gilmore graduated.
The focus of his development should be on the offensive end, where he shot just over 39 percent from the field and under 30 percent from beyond the arc last season.
But even if his offensive playmaking plateaus, Janicki's offensive rebounding, hustle and defense puts him on a path to be the next fan-favorite guard to come through Madison.