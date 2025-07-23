3 former Wisconsin Badgers announce their next stops in professional basketball careers overseas
The Wisconsin Badgers said goodbye to a six-player senior class at the end of last season. The group featured five players who spent at least three years with the program and helped the Badgers set team records in three-pointers made and attempted.
While their playing days in Madison may be over, several members of the class have already agreed to professional contracts this summer.
Kamari McGee became the third member of the 2025 graduating class to ink a deal abroad, latching on with KK Jahorina in Bosnia's top division.
The Racine native took on a critical role lasts year as the Badgers' sixth man. His minutes per game jumped up from under 10 to over 20, and he averaged nearly seven points and three rebounds per game.
After spending his freshman season at UW-Green Bay, McGee transferred to Madison and improved across multiple statistical categories in all three seasons with Wisconsin.
Carter Gilmore, who also dazzled off the bench last year, is headed to play professionally in the Netherlands.
Gilmore signed a deal with the Den Helder Suns of the BNXT League, which consists of the top teams in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Gilmore started his career as a walk-on and became one of the Badgers' most important reserves during his final season. Gilmore scored in double figures three times last year after failing to do so in his first four seasons.
Rounding out the trio of Badgers to go pro is Markus Ilver, who also spent his entire college career with Wisconsin. He never averaged more than seven minutes per game, but he appeared in at least 18 contests in each of his final three years.
He'll return to his home country to play for Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits, based out of Tartu, Estonia.
With John Tonje and Steven Crowl up in the NBA, and this trio going abroad, five of the Badgers' six-man senior class are continuing their basketball careers professionally. Max Klesmit is the only member yet to announce what's next.