Wisconsin Badgers' Big Ten rivals top list of most money spent in basketball transfer portal
Greg Gard has had a productive offseason attracting talent to the Wisconsin Badgers through the transfer portal.
He's done it without spending nearly as much as some his conference rivals.
College basketball analyst Evan Miya put together estimates of how much programs have spent in the transfer portal this offseason on basketball, and three Big Ten teams landed in the Top 5.
Michigan is believed to be the top spender at nearly $9 million, with Maryland not too far behind at $7 million and Iowa on their tail at $6.6 million.
The Wolverines have received a lot of praise for their transfer portal class this offseason. It wouldn't be surprising if money was a big part of that.
Miya didn't list an estimation for the Badgers' spending, but it doesn't crack the Top 10 teams that are all spending $5.5 million or more.
Gard is developing a track record of finding players that fly under the radar and come to Madison without as much attention before rising to new heights.
Wisconsin's success is a reminder that more goes into winning in college basketball than just how much money you're willing to spend.
