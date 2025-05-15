Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje disappoints in NBA Draft combine scrimmage after shooting well in drills
Playing in a basketball scrimmage with a bunch of strangers you've never played with before is never easy, but Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje had a particularly tough time with it at the NBA Draft combine.
After starting the week strong with his measurements and shooting drills, he had a much tougher time in the five-on-five scrimmage.
Tonje was a starter and played for 20 of the 40 minutes, but he scored just three points on 1-of-5 shooting, all from behind the three point line.
He added four rebounds and an assist, but he turned the ball over twice, had two turnovers and failed to get to the free throw line.
The rest of his team didn't do much better, getting outscored 104-80 in the full scrimmage, but only one teammate (Texas Tech's Darrion Williams) scored fewer points than Tonje.
It was fall from grace after he shot so well during drills earlier in the week, finishing in the Top 5 in shooting percentage among all participants.
He also measured in with good length and size that compare favorably to NBA superstar Devin Booker.
One tough scrimmage isn't going to tank Tonje's draft stock, but it feels like a missed opportunity to boost himself even higher.
