ESPN's latest 2025 NBA Draft predictions has Wisconsin basketball All-American staying in the state
The 2025 NBA Draft lottery is now over, and one mock draft quickly predicted John Tonje to potentially share the court with with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
ESPN released its post-lottery mock draft Monday. Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo projected Tonje, the University of Wisconsin basketball All-American guard, to be selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round with the No. 47 overall pick.
Other projected draft picks with Wisconsin connections include Duke's Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran) going to Brooklyn in the first round with the No. 8 overall pick and Marquette's Kam Jones going one spot above Tonje to the Orlando Magic.
Tonje is set to participate in the 2025 NBA Draft combine that starts this week after a stellar season in Madison. He scored 19.6 points per game on 46.5% shooting (38.8% from 3-point range) during the 2024-25 campaign. He also grabbed 5.3 rebounds per contest for the Badgers.
The transfer received second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press, Sporting News and National Association of Basketball Coaches. He also was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection during his lone season in Madison.
