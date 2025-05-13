Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje finishes Top 5 in shooting drills at NBA Draft combine
John Tonje is having a strong start to the NBA Draft combine.
After measuring in with good size and length, the Wisconsin Badgers guard took to the court for shooting drills and showed off his sweet stroke.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Tonje hit shots at a 60 percent rate during combine drills, which was tied for third best among all participants.
He was overshadowed by Alabama's Mark Sears shooting 68 percent, but Tonje still shot better than some projected first round picks performing in the drills.
In his one year at Wisconsin, he shot 47.2 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three as he averaged over 22 points per game.
NBA mock drafts still have him going in the second round, but if he keeps performing well at the combine, he could boost his stock and show why he deserves to be taken earlier.
