How will Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball fit four transfer portal guards into Robin Pingeton's rotation?
The Wisconsin Badgers' women's basketball team is loaded up in the backcourt.
How Robin Pingeton finds enough playing time for them will be a challenge, but it's a good problem to have.
The latest addition came Saturday when Stony Brook guard Breauan Ware signed with Wisconsin in the transfer portal.
She averaged nearly 15 points per game during her redshirt sophomore season with the Seawolves on her way to third-team all-conference honors.
Ware is the fourth guard to join the Badgers in the transfer portal this offseason, along with Laci Steele, Destiny Howell, and Kyrah Daniels.
Like Ware, Howell and Daniels were everyday starters on their previous rosters, and Wisconsin also brought back its own starting guard Ronnie Porter from last year.
Pingeton could opt for some small-ball lineups here and there, but in all likelihood, a few of them are going to see reduced roles in 2025 compared to 2024.
It should create good competition for the starting lineup and give UW quality depth in case of injury.
The program still has one open roster spot left to fill. It's safe to say that player won't be another guard.
