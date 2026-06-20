Badgers International Recruit Clarifies Visa Issues As Offseason Practices Begin

Wisconsin basketball tipped off its offseason practices this week, and a whopping seven new players arrived in Madison this offseason as the Badgers reload ahead of the 2026-27 season.

It would've been eight new players, however, if the team had been joined by Australian freshman forward Isaac Riddle. However, the big man recently revealed that he's "just waiting on the visa now" in a post on X.

Given that visas tend to be a long and complicated process hampered by bureaucracy, Badgers On SI reached out to Riddle after he first posted about his visa issues on X. The incoming freshmen didn't respond in time for our original story, but Riddle has since clarified to Badgers On SI that as of now there's no actual issues with his visa; he's simply been bogged down by the "very slow" process of application.

Riddle en route to Madison?

Ultimately, there shouldn't be too much to worry about with Riddle. As he said himself, the application process is a long and at times frustrating one. The Badgers' other two incoming freshmen from Down Under, point guard Owen Foxwell and combo guard Jackson Ball, both committed to Wisconsin much earlier, giving them ample time to get their papers in order.

The 6-foot-8 forward Riddle still has plenty of time to make it to America's Dairyland this summer. And although missing out on any reps whatsoever is never a good thing, especially as Riddle tries to acclimate to American college basketball, Wisconsin appears prepared to play the long game with Riddle's development.

"Isaac comes in as one of the best young prospects in Australia with terrific potential as he goes down the path of development," head coach Greg Gard said in a statement after he signed. "For our program, it’s a very good time to bring in a budding star from their national team and help Isaac with the next steps in his career."

Current look at Wisconsin's frontcourt

Former Hofstra Pride forward Victory Onuetu. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Without Riddle in Madison, the Badgers are operating with 13 players on their basketball roster at the moment. Just four of those are forwards: Nolan Winter, Austin Rapp, Victory Onuetu and Will Garlock.

Take a gander Wisconsin's roster, and those are going to be the four forwards that play in 2026-27. Rapp and Winter are likely to start at the four and five, respectively, with Onuetu and Garlock coming off the bench.

Riddle wasn't going to play next season — this lost practice time is more hurtful for his own personal development than that of the entire team's. It remains to be seen how much of the offseason program Riddle will miss.