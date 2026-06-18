Incoming International Star Still Waiting on Visa to Join Badger Basketball

Wisconsin basketball brings in one of the top international recruiting classes in the country in the 2026 cycle.

With three of its five freshmen hailing from overseas — point guard Owen Foxwell, combo guard Jackson Ball and forward Isaac Riddle, all of whom hail from Australia/New Zealand — the Badgers are set to deploy a roster stacked with talent from Down Under.

Wisconsin basketball begun its first practices of the offseason this week, tipping off the offseason program on June 15.

However, one of those key international additions wasn't in attendance as the Badgers began shaping their team for the 2026-27 season. The 18-year old forward Riddle is still waiting on his visa, according to a post he published on his personal X account.

Can't wait to get there.

Just waiting on the visa now, apparently any day now, then it's time to get started at Wisconsin.

See you soon, Madison. #OnWisconsin #Badgers #BasketballJourney https://t.co/qhNyYjeLyS — Isaac Riddle (@Isaac_Riddle_) June 18, 2026

Riddle signed with Wisconsin in late April, far more recently than the Badgers' other two international additions in this cycle Foxwell or Ball. Thus, it tracks that he may be a little behind in the process of getting his visa approved.

Still, it remains unclear what exactly the hold up is with Riddle's visa and when the forward might make his way to Madison. Riddle didn't immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

What's next for Riddle?

Isaac Riddle. | @BadgerMBB

Head coach Greg Gard and company would obviously like to have their full compliment of players in Madison with the offseason program well underway. But of all of the incoming international prospects that could've been delayed in coming to Wisconsin, Riddle is the best-case-scenario for the Badgers.

Riddle, the youngest of the three incoming freshmen from Oceania, is the most raw and unpolished of the three, and boasts the least professional experience. He's a developmental prospect that doesn't figure to see the court in his freshman year, something Gard essentially conceded in his first statement after Wisconsin landed Riddle's signature.

"Isaac comes in as one of the best young prospects in Australia with terrific potential as he goes down the path of development," Gard said. "For our program, it’s a very good time to bring in a budding star from their national team and help Isaac with the next steps in his career."

Still, by the time he gets to Madison and settles into what Badger basketball is all about, Riddle could be a problem down the line. The 6-foot-8 forward obviously has excellent size, but he doesn't move like it. He's extremely mobile for his height, and he moves fluidly in transition and in the half court.

Riddle has great hands and is a big-time lob threat around the rim. Couple that with a budding shooting stroke and some sneaky guard skills for his size, and he could easily be the next Australian nightmare Wisconsin unleashes on the Big Ten a year or so down the line.