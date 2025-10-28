Former Badgers player reunites with Wisconsin teammates in NBA G League
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball program said goodbye to a five-player senior class following the 2025-26 season.
In the months since, Markus Ilver, Carter Gilmore and Kamari McGee have signed contracts with professional teams overseas.
Steven Crowl signed a training camp contract with the Utah Jazz after playing for the team in NBA Summer League. He's expected the season with the team's G League affiliate.
John Tonje, of course, was drafted by the Jazz with the 53rd pick in the NBA Draft and is on a two-way contract.
That left Max Klesmit as the lone Badger grad to not have his basketball future cemented.
That is, until Monday night.
Max Klesmit joining Badgers teammates in Utah
The Jazz's G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars released its training camp roster, an 18-player list of candidates to make the team's regular-season roster.
Klesmit made the group along with Tonje and Crowl.
The Neenah native who spent his final three seasons of college basketball in Madison had ankle surgery this Summer.
Now fully healthy, he'll have a chance to compete for a spot in the NBA G League, possibly reuiniting with a pair of former teammates.
Salt Lake City can keep 12 players on its active roster for the regular season, meaning Klesmit will have to beat out six players for a spot on the team.
Klesmit averaged 9.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 27.5 minutes per game last season for the Badgers. While he shot merely 29 percent from three-point range that season, he had knocked down over 37 percent of his attempts in three of his first four collegiate campaigns.
If he takes a step forward on the defensive end, Klesmit could fit the profile of a three-and-D wing, which is highly coveted in the NBA.
But for now, he'll have to beat out six other players gunning for a spot on the doorsteps of the NBA.