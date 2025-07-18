Projecting Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball rotation after busy offseason of transfers
The Wisconsin Badgers made its last roster move of the offseason July 1, adding senior Temple transfer Elijah Gray to fill out the final roster spot.
With so much roster turnover, the team should have plenty of competition for rotation spots and minutes throughout the preseason.
But based on what we saw last year, here's an early look at what Greg Gard's rotation could look like this season.
Starters:
PG: Nick Boyd
SG: John Blackwell
SF: Andrew Rohde
PF: Austin Rapp
C: Nolan Winter
The first unit has been locked in for a while now, when Wisconsin snapped up Boyd, Rohde and Rapp early in the portal process and didn’t add any clear competitors since. However, the starting five still has a few question marks lingering about how they'll be used.
Boyd, Blackwell and Rohde are the only players on this roster with significant ball-handling experience. The Badgers may need one them to be on the floor at all times.
That could limit how often all three share the floor outside of starting and ending games. Gard should be able to maximize the trio's skill sets, but it could require some ugly lineups early in the season to figure things out on the fly.
The frontcourt of Rapp and Winter oozes offensive potential, but they will still need to figure out their individual roles on offense, and they bring some concerns about how well they'll hold up on defense.
Assuming they maintain a comparable offensive scheme to last season, it would make sense to use Winter in Steven Crowl’s role. Crowl served as the primary screener and a high-post distributor.
Winter likely won’t match Crowl’s passing ability, but he should fare better than Rapp as a roller and downhill threat. The Portland transfer should also provide a quality catch-and-shoot option who can beat over-aggressive closeouts off the dribble.
On defense, neither possesses an idea frame to guard Big Ten centers. Winter has been frequently displaced by opposing bigs over the last two seasons. While he occasionally overcame poor positioning with his length, it’s not something Wisconsin should be relying upon.
Rapp, although shorter, may have a better frame to wall up in back-to-basket situations. Winter is the front runner to guard the five position, but it’ll be an interesting storyline to watch early in the season.
Bench (in order):
Jack Janicki
Braeden Carrington
Elijah Gray
Riccardo Greppi
Zach Kinziger
Janicki is the only non-starter on the team who played consistent minutes last year for the Badgers. That pencils him in as the sixth man. His hustle, defense and enthusiasm quickly made him a fan favorite. The problem is that Janicki shot 27 percent from deep and 33 percent on free throws with occasional lapses as an on-ball defender.
Carrington has a similar skill set. The Tulsa transfer is the more proven of the two, and he could eat into Janicki’s minutes in a sizable bench role.
Frontcourt depth is a big question mark. Greppi didn’t play as a true freshman, but he has an excellent frame and ball skills, which should be enough to carve out a rotation spot.
Like Carrington, Gray is a veteran who proved to be a solid rotation player at the mid-major level. His expectations shouldn't be too high, but his experience and physical development make him the best of the few options.
It will be difficult for any of the four incoming freshmen to be a regular in the rotation, but Kinziger is in the best position. He is an elite shooting prospect with good feel for the game and a developed-enough frame to compete on Day 1.
Reserves
Aleksas Bieliauskas
Hayden Jones
Will Garlock
Isaac Gard
Jack Robison
Bieliauskas and Jones have each put together some impressive performances while playing for their respective national teams in FIBA events, but they both have clear weaknesses that could prevent them from seeing the floor as freshmen.
A year focused on skill development and processing speed would benefit Garlock as well, although he recently drew praise from assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft for his size and athleticism.
Robison didn’t seem physically ready for action last season. With Janicki and Carrington ahead of him, minutes will be hard to come by for the second-year wing. As for Isaac Gard, he should remain a reserve who could knock down some shots when games are out of reach.