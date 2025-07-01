Wisconsin Badgers fill final basketball roster spot with transfer forward from Temple
The Wisconsin Badgers' men's basketball roster is now set for the 2025-26 season.
Greg Gard officially filled his last spot on Tuesday, announcing the addition of forward Elijah Gray from Temple in the transfer portal.
Gray spent last season coming off the bench for the Owls, averaging nine points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Prior to transferring to Temple, he played a similar role at Fordham, with nine career starts.
In a press release, Gard pointed to that experience as one of the appealing traits for the Badgers.
"He brings a lot of experience to the table having three years of college hoops under his belt," Gard said. "We're excited to have him on campus this summer and work with us for the upcoming season."
Gray called Wisconsin a "historic program" with what he sees as a "culture of greatness" that he's excited to be part of.
At 6-foot-8, he'll give the Badgers some needed length off the bench.
Wisconsin seems to have made a late push in recruiting Gray, who didn't list the Badgers among his Top 3 schools back in April.