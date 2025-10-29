Wisconsin Badgers vs. UW-Platteville Pioneers basketball: How to watch, stream and listen
In the final tune-up before Monday's regular-season opener, No. 24 Wisconsin hosts UW-Platteville in the ninth-annual "Garding Against Cancer" game.
The Badgers lost their exhibition opener Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to Oklahoma, 84-83, in the first live action for their new roster.
Of the 10 players who played, seven weren't on the roster last season, including starting senior guards Nick Boyd and Andrew Rohde and sophomore forward Austin Rapp.
UW shot 48.4 percent and averaged 1.313 points per possession in the second half but struggled defensively on a night where the Sooners shot 51.4 percent from the floor.
"This is why we want to do these things, to get in this environment, to play against this type of team, and get a lot of things exposed, areas that you can't maybe learn about as in-depth during practice," head coach Greg Gard said. "To see a team that can challenge you in different ways, this is great for us. We'll take a jump from this."
How big of a jump will be determined against the Pioneers, which is ranked No.18 in the D3hoops.com preseason poll after going 26-3 last season. and won the WIAC with a 13-1 conference record.
How to watch
Location: Kohl Center
Time: 7 p.m. CT
TV: None
Streaming: Big Ten Network Plus. It is available as a monthly or annual subscription, which can be purchased online or through apps on devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Firestick
Radio: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch)
Wisconsin projected lineup
2 Nick Boyd (Senior Guard, 6-3, 177 pounds)
7 Andrew Rohde (Senior Guard, 6-6, 195 pounds)
22 Austin Rapp (Sophomore Forward, 6-10, 238 pounds)
25 John Blackwell (Junior Guard, 6-4, 203 pounds)
31 Nolan Winter (Junior Forward, 7-0, 235 pounds)
UW-Platteville projected lineup
0 Bristol Lewis (Junior Guard, 6-2, 188)
2 Aidan Wieczorek (Senior Guard, 6-3, 198)
21 Max Love (Senior Forward, 6-4, 192)
33 Miles Hettinger (Senior Forward, 6-7, 232)
42 Joey Fuhrmann (Senior Forward, 6-8, 226)
Series notes
Wisconsin is 3-0 all time against UW-Platteville, Gard’s alma mater, including a 86-58 win in the last meeting in 2016. Guard Bronson Koenig scored a game-high 12 points while forward Nigel Hayes (10 points) and Jordan Hill (10 points) added double-digit scoring, as the three combined to tally 41 points and 9 rebounds.
Gard served as an assistant coach at UW-Platteville from 1993-99. During Gard's years on the Pioneer staff that was led by Hall of Famer Bo Ryan, UW-Platteville compiled a 161-13 (.925) record and won three NCAA Division III titles, five straight Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) championships and appeared in six consecutive NCAA tournaments.
Stats to know
Wisconsin's 51-game win streak in exhibition game ended with Friday's 84-83 loss to Oklahoma in Milwaukee. Blackwell led Wisconsin with 20 points, while newcomers Boyd (19) and Rapp (17) also contributed.
Blackwell was named to the watch list for the prestigious Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Tuesday. He was previously one of 10 players named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team, becoming the first Badger in three years to earn the honor.
The Badgers check in to the Preseason AP Poll at No. 24. It's UW's first appearance in the preseason ranks since the 2020-21 season (No. 7).
In his first season as a regular starter, Winter averaged a career-best 9.4 points and lead the Badgers with 5.8 rebounds. The Badgers were 4-0 in 24-25 when Winter scored more than 15 points. Winter had 10 points (5-for-13) and five rebounds against the Sooners.
Wisconsin has won 10+ Big Ten games in 21 of the last 24 seasons. The 2024-25 season's fourth-place finish marks a top-four finish in the Big Ten standings for the 20th time in the last 24 seasons. No other team can make either claim.