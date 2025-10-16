How Wisconsin Badgers 2025 senior class is still making lasting impact on basketball team
Wisconsin's six-player 2025 senior class combined to spend 21 seasons wearing the cardinal and white.
From a first-year Badger and All-American, to a fifth-year player who evolved from highly criticized to a fan-favorite, last season's outgoing crop had a little bit of everything.
And while their statistical production and roster spots have since been replaced, the 2025 seniors are still making a lasting impact on the program.
Carrying on a leadership legacy
Wisconsin returns three of its rotation players from last season in John Blackwell, Nolan Winter and Jack Janicki — each of which are in their third college season.
In the span of one offseason, the trio has gone from promising underclassmen to elder statesmen and the longest-tenured Badgers behind only Isaac Gard.
Now heading up the huddle, Blackwell, Winter and Janicki are passing down the mentorship they received from the 2025 class.
"When Steven (Crowl) was a senior or junior, and I was a freshman walking in here, and I was a young kid with my head spinning at practice, not really understanding the offense or the ball screen continuity and everything, you know, Steven was there for me." Winter said. "That's really what I'm trying to do with these foreigners and the younger kids. Just take them up, take them under my wing and whatever questions they've got, really make sure that they understand it..."
"I'm just trying to be their Steven Crowl."
Crowl was a staple of Wisconsin basketball this decade. The seven-footer started 141 games across his five-year career and is one of four Badgers to appear in 150 games with the program.
This year, Winter is one of two upperclassman forwards, and he's taken it upon himself to shepherd in freshmen like Will Garlock and Aleksas Bieliauskas.
"A lot of what I kind of incorporate with the younger guys today, I get from [the 2025 senior class]," Winter said. "I'm trying to just kind of pass it on to [the young guys]. Every one of those seniors that year were amazing leaders and people that I looked up to."
Blackwell also had the opportunity to learn about leadership from last year's seniors, even though his mentors didn't start their college careers in Madison.
Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee grew up in Wisconsin but didn't hold offers from the Badgers coming out of high school. Beginning at Wofford and Wisconsin-Green Bay, respectively, both quickly became critical in the locker room and on the court.
"I've learned a lot from Max, Kamari, John (Tonje)... just different guys that have been in this program," Blackwell said. "Kamari, I mean, his energy every single day is contagious.... Klez (Klesmit) is always speaking his mind. He's always vocal, and he's always doing what he has to do to win."
Blackwell is using those lessons to become the best leader he can be.
"Leadership, you've got to get better at every single day," Blackwell said. "I might have my off days, but just trying to grow every single day. Being a leader is important for me."
And while Blackwell tried to soak in all of the lessons while players like Klesmit and McGee were still on campus, Janicki's seat at the leadership table came a bit earlier than anticipated.
"It was sort of weird in the spring to be like, wait, I'm a redshirt sophomore, but I'm literally the oldest, except IG [Isaac Gard]," Janicki said. "I've been here for three years now, and having people like Gilly (Carter Gilmore) and Klez (Klesmit) and Kamari McGee and Tyler Wahl, you know what an upperclassman is supposed to look like."
The trios ascension into leadership is part of a role-definition process that's more troublesome in the transfer portal age, balancing the voices of program mainstays and college basketball veterans.
But if the way Wisconsin's 2025 senior class handled those decisions are any indication, the Badgers will have nothing to worry about.