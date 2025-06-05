Recruiting experts predict Wisconsin Badgers will land commitment from key 4-star RB recruit
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't had too much trouble finding quality running backs, and another one could soon be on the way.
Luke Fickell and RB coach Devon Spaulding have been heavily recruiting running back Amari Latimer from Sandy Creek High School in Georgia, and experts think he's going to commit to UW.
On3's Vice President of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong put out his official prediction that Latimer joins the Badgers. Fellow On3 recruiting expert EJ Holland agreed.
The Wisconsin experts over at 247Sports are also predicting a Latimer commitment in the near future.
He ranks as a four-star recruit for On3, ESPN and Rivals, while 247Sports has him as a high three star. All four outlets see him as a Top 30 running back in the country, with On3 ranking him in the Top 20 and Rivals ranking him Top 15.
Latimer has offers from other powerhouse programs like his hometown school of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Miami, Penn State and Oregon. On3 sees Texas as the second-most likely school to land him after Wisconsin.
He took his official visit to Madison this past weekend but left without a formal commitment. He is scheduled to take OVs with Michigan this weekend, Texas on June 13 and Georgia on June 20, according to 247Sports.

