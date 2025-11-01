Report: NCAA gambling investigation prompted Wisconsin Badgers to dismiss Elijah Gray
ESPN finally shed some light on why the Wisconsin Badgers abruptly dismissed Elijah Gray from the team.
Before the transfer forward from Temple ever suited up for Greg Gard, the school announced his dismissal last week for "events preceding his enrollment at UW-Madison."
On Friday, ESPN reporter David Purdum connected the decision to a gambling investigation by the NCAA.
He cited anonymous sources "with direct knowledge" that told him Gray's dismissal was "related to the NCAA's gambling investigation."
Back in September, the NCAA announced it was investigating 13 Division-I men's basketball players from six schools including Temple, where Gray played last season.
The announcement said none of the players being investigated were still enrolled at those schools, again pointing to transfer players like Gray.
Last week, the NCAA said the investigation has expanded to as many as 30 current or former players.
The allegations against the players vary, so it's not clear what the governing body is investigating Gray for specifically.
The ESPN report indicated the investigation has connections to the recent NBA betting scandal.
The accusations from the NCAA range from players betting on or against their own team, to athletes manipulating scoring and sharing information to be used by betters.
Regardless of the specifics, Wisconsin got ahead of the outcome and dismissed Gray before the results of the investigations are made public.
Given the timeline involved, none of this involves any Badgers games or players who have actually suited up for UW.
Gray did not participate in Wisconsin's Red/White Scrimmage or their two exhibition games.