College basketball insider thinks John Blackwell will be a star in Big Ten this season
A new star is budding in Madison. Or at least that's what CBS Sports' college basketball insider Jon Rothstein thinks.
He sees rising junior John Blackwell as a candidate to surprise the conference and earn first-team All-Big Ten honors.
On his show "Inside College Basktball Now," Rothstein said Blackwell has "an absolute ability to star this year in the Big Ten," as he steps into a primary offensive role without 2024 First-Team All-American John Tonje.
Blackwell took a massive leap as a sophomore, averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists as the Badgers' starting point guard and primary ball-handler.
But the Michigan native is a natural shooting guard, and he slated to return to that position in 2025 thanks to the addition of Nick Boyd in the transfer portal.
Rothstein pointed to the San Diego State guard and his fit next to Blackwell as a reason for optimism.
Boyd is an on-ball point guard who can free up Blackwell to do what he does best: cutting, slashing and knocking down catch-and-shoot threes. That skillset helped make Blackwell one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten back in 2023.
But Boyd is more than just a ball-handler. He commanded some of the best mid-major teams in the country over the last few years, including the Florida Atlantic squad that made it to the Final Four in 2023.
He averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game last season with the Aztecs.
The high-powered duo gives the Badgers backcourt a 1-2 punch they haven't seen in years, and could be enough to fuel another outstanding season under head coach Greg Gard.