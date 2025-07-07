4 under-the-radar players who could make an impact for Wisconsin Badgers football in 2025
Every season, a few players that were slated for reserve roles come out of nowhere to make a major impact.
With the amount of changes the Wisconsin Badgers made this offseason, they have plenty of candidates to be an unsung hero of the 2025 campaign, even if they don't wind up leading their respective position groups.
Here are four under-the-radar players who could be significant contributors for Luke Fickell this fall:
RB Gideon Ituka
Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree have gotten most of the attention at the running back position, but the lesser-known class of 2024 tailback shouldn't go unnoticed.
Ituka was the 80th best running back in his recruiting class, well behind Jones (12) and Dupree (29), and he was the only player of the three that didn't see double-digit carries as a true freshman.
Add veteran Cade Yacamelli into the mix and Ituka's path to snaps is a long one.
However, he has a unique characteristic that could make him an asset for Jeff Grimes and the Badgers. At 5-foot-9, 227 pounds, Ituka has an ideal frame and lower-body strength to fulfill a short-yardage role.
Ituka's skillset and Grimes' willingness to use heavier sets in short yardage situations could be a perfect match. If that's the case, Ituka could handle most of the goal line work, which would be a massive role increase compared to his 2024 production and anticipated 2025 usage.
LB Antarron Turner
Wisconsin nabbed Turner out of the transfer portal this offseason from Western Carolina to add depth to the inside linebacker position.
The redshirt junior is expected to start the season with the second unit, sitting behind Christian Alliegro and Tackett Curtis on the depth chart.
While it'll be a significant step up in competition, Turner fit right in during spring practices. His mixture of experience and consistency could prove especially useful considering Curtis' unpredictability.
If Curtis struggles or can't fill a three-down role, Turner will be ready to step in and contribute. While he was almost exclusively practicing with the twos during spring sessions, he could push for a starting spot if his strong play continues.
WR Eugene Hilton
It's hard to be under the radar when your father played 11 years and accumulated nearly 10,000 receiving yards in the NFL. At first glance, the son of Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton looks to be buried behind plenty of talented wideouts and have an uphill battle for playing time as a freshman.
Then you watch Eugene play, and it becomes clear that he is worthy of playing time this fall. Hilton made impressive catches in almost every practice this spring, possessing a wide catch radius and impressive body control.
Outside of Vinny Anthony and Hawaii transfer Dekel Crowdus, the Badgers don't have any boundary wideouts with proven production.
If Hilton can continue to build on an impressive start to his college career, he could be a rotation wide receiver Week 1 with the potential of being a game-changer down the stretch.
OLB Micheal Garner
Garner is one of many transfer edge rushers the Badgers added this offseason, but he's hardly been talked about. It could be because he comes over from Division-II Grambling or because he's played just 12 collegiate games, but either way, he should still factor into Wisconsin's defensive plans in 2025.
At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Garner has a blend of size and speed that allows him to play with his hand in the dirt or standing up. He shined in run defense during spring practices while mixing in with both the first and second team defense.
He tallied two sacks in six games last season with Grambling, and his addition went largely undetected as bigger names like Mason Reiger, Jay'Viar Suggs and Corey Walker drew attention in Wisconsin's transfer portal class.
However, he's looked the part of a rotational edge rusher, and with no established pecking order, Garner could earn more snaps than initially anticipated.