Ranking the 4 most important games on Wisconsin Badgers 2025 football schedule
The Wisconsin Badgers 22-year bowl streak came to an end in 2024, with the Badgers dropping five consecutive games to end the season with a 5-7 record.
Now 13-13 in the Luke Fickell era, Wisconsin has one of the hardest schedules in the country, making the 2025 campaign that much more important.
Some games will have a larger impact on the program than others. Here are the four games on the schedule Badgers fans should pay closest attention to.
4. vs Illinois, Nov. 22
The term "program-altering win" is typically reserved for major upsets or the postseason. Although this matchup may not qualify under that description, a victory over the Fighting Illini could certainly change the trajectory of the Luke Fickell era.
According to Sporting News, Illinois has the easiest schedule of any Big 10 team. Their biggest tests before facing Wisconsin are at Indiana and vs Ohio State, and there's a very real possibility the Fighting Illini enter Camp Randall 9-1.
If that's the case, Wisconsin would almost certainly be hosting a team ranked in the Top 15 that may be less talented than their ranking suggests.
That combination gives Fickell and Wisconsin a chance to secure a signature win, and possibly their first victory over a ranked opponent since Oct. 30, 2021, to build momentum ahead of 2026, when it'll be Wisconsin's turn to capitalize on an easier schedule.
3. vs Iowa, Oct. 11
The Hawkeyes embarrassed Wisconsin in 2024. The 42-10 thumping in Iowa City lingered on the minds of the Badgers players and staff, working its way into spring practices.
Wisconsin will undoubtedly be hungry for revenge and a win during a pivotal portion of its schedule.
Over six weeks, the Badgers face three of the top six teams in ESPN's FPI: Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon -- along with Michigan, who is FPI's fourth-best team in the Big 10. Iowa and Maryland fill out the other two weeks.
Unless Wisconsin pulls off a miracle upset against one of those top teams, a loss to the Hawkeyes could mean the Badgers go 1-5 or 0-6 during the middle section of their schedule.
Those types of prolonged losing streaks can sink a season and damage team morale, making a win over Iowa at Camp Randall especially critical.
2. vs Miami (OH), Aug. 28
At first glance, this game might not stand out. Miami hails from an inferior conference and is traveling to Madison in what most view as a tune-up game for the Badgers.
However, the RedHawks have finished with at least nine wins in back-to-back seasons and are projected by FPI to be the MAC's second best team.
Wisconsin struggled greatly during its 2024 non-conference schedule, struggling to put away teams like Western Michigan (also from the MAC) and South Dakota.
A dominant victory over the Miami would be a clear signal of improvement and prevent an already disgruntled fan base from growing even more upset.
With a gauntlet schedule pending, Wisconsin can't afford to lose support in Week 1.
1. at Minnesota, Nov. 29
In all likelihood, the Badgers' 2025 record isn't going to be pretty. That means Wisconsin will have to live on the margins and win games when they're favorites or slight underdogs.
Not only will the game against Minnesota sit right on the margin, but it also carries the history and emotion of college football's oldest rivalry.
The Badgers have dominated the Axe Game in the 21st century, taking the series lead in 2017 for the first time in its history. But Wisconsin has lost three of the last four meetings, leaving the all-time record tied 63-63-8.
Taking into account what the contest will mean emotionally and for Wisconsin's record, it's the most important game on the schedule. Plus, a win over a top rival is a great way for a head coach to cool his seat.