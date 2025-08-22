CBS Sports sees John Blackwell as one of college basketball's top combo guards

The point guard play in college basketball is as strong as I can remember. Braden Smith, Donovan Dent, Bennett Stirtz, Tamin Lipsey, Mikel Brown Jr., Boogie Fland, Milos Uzan, Jaland Lowe, Tahaad Pettiford and way more.



Who is the best at each position?https://t.co/D30T3zk0eR