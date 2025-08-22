CBS Sports sees John Blackwell as one of college basketball's top combo guards
The hype is starting to build for John Blackwell ahead of his junior season with the Wisconsin Badgers.
He showed that he's capable of greatness while working alongside stars like A.J. Storr and John Tonje, but now that it's his show, the expectations are rising even higher.
CBS Sports writer Isaac Trotter sees Blackwell as the country's second-best combo guard this season.
2. John Blackwell, Wisconsin: The Badgers have uncorked two-straight top-20 offenses since Greg Gard hired offensive coordinator Kirk Penney. AJ Storr scored nearly 17 a night as the primary option in 2023-24. John Tonje became an All-American out of nowhere, averaging almost 20 points as the primary option in 2024-25. Blackwell flirting with All-American honors won't be a surprise to anybody. The fire-hydrant guard is a bulldozing driver who meshes perfectly with Wisconsin's five-shooter lineups. Blackwell will build a tent and camp out at the charity stripe line all year, but he's not a free-throw merchant. He's good at just about everything.- Isaac Trotter, CBS Sports
The only combo guard ahead of Blackwell is Labaron Philon of Alabama, who is making a similar transition from role player to lead option.
Trotter split up positions into different archetypes, like combo guard, initiator point guard and wing handler.
Blackwell and Philon could find themselves competing in the eyes of the national college media to be the bigger breakout star this season.
If the Badgers' junior lives up to expectations, it should be another exciting season in Madison for Greg Gard and his crew.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Greg Gard pitting John Blackwell and Nick Boyd against each other to ramp up Badgers practice intensity
- Hidden reason revealed for Wisconsin Badgers playing more neutral site basketball games in Milwaukee