Former Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers offensive lineman dies at age 47
The Wisconsin Badgers football program lost one of the great guards in team history Wednesday.
Two-time Rose Bowl champion and former Green Bay Packers fourth-round pick Bill Ferrario died unexpectedly in his Wisconsin home.
He just turned 47 years old on Monday.
Ferrario started all 50 games of his college career in Madison, earning all-Big Ten honors in 1999 and 2000.
The Scranton, Pennsylvania native helped the Badgers win back-to-back Rose Bowls those years, clearing running lanes for Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne.
Ferrairo was teammates with current Wisconsin assistant offensive line coach Casey Rabach, who shared his condolences on social media.
Ferrairo spent his first two professional seasons with the Packers before brief stops in Washington and Carolina. He retired in 2005.
In more recent years, he ran into legal trouble and was arrested multiple times across 2022 and 2023.
His obituary did not list a cause of death.
