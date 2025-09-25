ESPN deems Wisconsin Badgers defender as transfer portal 'surprise' to start season
Through the first four games of the season, it's clear that the Wisconsin Badgers' most impactful transfer portal player from this offseason is Mason Reiger.
The edge rusher has been perhaps the most consistent player on the roster and the play-maker that has shown up the most on defense.
ESPN's Max Olson included Reiger on his list of transfer portal "surprises" to start the season, but he's been no surprise to Badgers fans.
DL: Mason Reiger, Wisconsin
It's been a rough start to the season in Madison, but Reiger has been a revelation. The former walk-on and Louisville transfer missed the 2024 season with a knee injury and had to sit out spring practice with the Badgers as well. But the 6-foot-5, 248-pound edge rusher has bounced back nicely as a sixth-year senior with 10 tackles, 11 pressures and two sacks through four games.- Max Olson, ESPN
Olson's list functions essentially as an all-sleeper team to start the season, looking only at players who were ranked outside of the Top 100 rankings for offseason transfers.
The Reiger hype in Madison started soon after he stepped on the practice field.
Coaches, teammates and reporters raved about what they were seeing from the Louisville transfer, and that translated to regular season success from the get-go.
The questions for Reiger were never about his on-field talent. His problem had been injuries that sidelined him far too often over the last few seasons.
Now healthy again, he's one of the brightest lights in an otherwise dark start to the season in Madison.
According to PFF, he has generated two sacks, three quarterback hits and 12 hurries this season. His 17 total pressures are tied for the 14th most of any edge rusher in the country this season.
As long as he continues to stay healthy, he'll play his way into plenty of NFL interest by the end of the season.
Credit to Luke Fickell for finding a great under-the-radar player in the portal.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Wisconsin Badgers fans push back against Barry Alvarez calling them 'spoiled' for booing Luke Fickell