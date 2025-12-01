Where Wisconsin Badgers basketball landed in the first NET rankings of 2025-26

🚨 FIRST NET RANKINGS OF 2025-26 🚨



1. Michigan

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Vanderbilt

5. Gonzaga

6. Arizona

7. Iowa State

8. UConn

9. Louisville

10. Michigan State



The NET Rankings are used by the Selection Committee and updated daily 👉 https://t.co/WcAiGNS4iP pic.twitter.com/N6drvqcwYh