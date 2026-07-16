Greg Gard Outlines Where the Badgers Have Gotten Better Ahead of 2026-27

No one will deny that the 2025-26 Wisconsin Badgers were an extremely entertaining basketball team.

Led by what was arguably the best backcourt duo in the country, point guard Nick Boyd and shooting guard John Blackwell, Wisconsin operated as one of the most dynamic, high-flying offenses in the nation while embarking on one of its most memorable regular seasons in some time.

At one point in the year, the Badgers had ripped off five straight wins against top-15 opponents, two of which (Michigan and Illinois) were on the road against top-10 teams. They had the 10th-best offense in the country by KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency, and took the 6th-highest percentage of threes of any team in the country.

All of that is to say, Wisconsin was not only very good last season, they were extremely entertaining — one of the best watches in the country. And yet, there's a reason the Badgers fell at the hands of lowly No. 12 seed High Point in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Wisconsin's defense left something to be desired pretty much all season long, and that was never more evident than in that second half against High Point when the Panthers drilled nine three-pointers alone.

What's more, the Badgers' frontcourt, for as modern (populated with mobile, three-point shooters) as it was, wasn't nearly as strong enough of a presence on the interior as it needed to be, on both ends of the court.

Head coach Greg Gard, speaking to reporters following Wisconsin's summer practice on Tuesday, believes the Badgers are close to alleviating those issues.

“Size, physicality," he responded when asked what the biggest difference between last year's team and the 2026-27 squad is. "We’re bigger and more physical. That’s with two guys that are seven feet, 6-10 sitting on the sideline," he said, referring to the currently banged-up Nolan Winter and Austin Rapp.

"I think that's the biggest thing. The frontline was an area we wanted to address through improvement of who is returning, but adding Victory (Onuetu), a guy of that size with that plus ability, helps raise the bar up front.”

New additions bring defensive juice

Victory Onuetu dunks against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gard mentioning Onuetu by name when asked what the biggest difference with this team is isn't a surprise; he's a big man the likes of which Wisconsin hasn't deployed maybe ever. A rim-running, bouncy, mobile center who thrives as a rebounder and shot-blocker will give the Badgers a the kind of rim protection and lob threat they haven't had in quite some time.

The team's defense as a whole should be improved as well. Prized Miami University transfer Eian Elmer is a lauded defensive wing, while Australian point guard Owen Foxwell is also noted for his defensive energy and effort.

Wisconsin isn't going to be quite as dynamic in the backcourt as it was last season; it simply won't have arguably the best 1-2 punch at the one and two guards in the country anymore. Still, though it's early yet, this team looks more well-rounded and fiercer on the defensive end.