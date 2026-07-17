Why This Young Badgers Forward Could be Poised for a Massive Sophomore Leap

Wisconsin was quite active on the player acquisition front this offseason, reeling in six new players since its season came to a screeching halt early in the NCAA Tournament.

Between three experienced transfers, two international signings and two high schoolers entering the program this offseason, the newcomers will undoubtably garner plenty of attention as the Badgers construct their team ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Still, the development of young, returning players is also crucial, and Wisconsin may have something in that department with rising sophomore forward Will Garlock.

The 7-foot, 243-pound Middleton, Wisconsin native was largely quiet his freshman season, appearing in 30 games but averaging just 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds across 6.8 minutes.

But in a recent summer practice made available to the media, Garlock appeared to have taken a big leap since we saw him last.

The big man looked like a menace on the glass, and his overall feel for the game appeared to be vastly improved. With his big, physical presence and rebounding prowess, he could be in direct competition with Victory Onuteu for minutes in 2026-27.

What's the biggest difference from year one to year two with Garlock?

“Confidence. I mean, he’s 19 now instead of 17 or 18 when he got here. The experience. I’ve always said that; you can’t replicate what experience can do. Some of that may have been not pleasant last year," head coach Greg Gard said after practice.

Getting thrown into the fires of the Big Ten early in his career seems to have kickstarted Garlock's development as he enters his sophomore season. If the forward can take a moderate step forward, that would be a significant boost to a Wisconsin frontcourt that already boasts a tremendous one-two punch in Nolan Winter and Austin Rapp, not to mention the projected third big man Onuetu.

If Garlock continues to round out his game, particularly the defensive-oriented, rim protection and rebounding aspects of his game, Wisconsin could have a seriously deep and dangerous frontcourt. Garlock and Onuetu's similar skillsets would pair nicely with that of Winter and Rapp, both of whom are stretch bigs who can stress defenses by knocking down shots from the perimeter.

By all accounts, Garlock approached his first offseason in Madison with the requisite mindset to improve.

"For him to understand how important the spring is gonna be, how he’s attacked the weight room this summer. But I think the experience he got last year from a playing standpoint set the platform, set the foundation for him to take this type of step. Him and Victory have great battles, it’s competitive every single day," Gard continued.

Garlock has been a somewhat overlooked aspect of the 2026-27 Badgers. However, he wasted little time this offseason reminding us why his potential is intriguing.