Greg Gard looking to add more size in recruiting Wisconsin Badgers' final roster spot
Greg Gard hasn't had trouble finding guards in the transfer portal to fill his backcourt.
With one more roster spot left to fill, he's looking to make the Wisconsin Badgers' rotation bigger.
The recent signing of Lithuanian freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas put Gard's roster at 14 players, with 13 on scholarship plus Isaac Gard as a walk on.
He already indicated that the last spot will likely be another scholarship player, and now we know that spot will be filled by a bigger body.
Gard told the Cap Times that he's seeking a "player of size" for his frontcourt to round out his roster.
So far, forward Austin Rapp is the only big man who has transfered in from another program this offseason. The 6-foot-10 Australian native won West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year last year for the Portland Pilots.
The other big additions in the transfer portal have been guards Nick Boyd, Andrew Rohde and Braeden Carrington.
The return of Nolan Winter will go a long way toward maintaining a strong presence on the interior, but Gard will feel a little better about what he has up front with one more big body in the mix.
